Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $6,871.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.12729857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029508 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001264 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,108 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

