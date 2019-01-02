Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Trading 24.3% Higher

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) traded up 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. 808,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 618,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 73,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,661,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 119,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,661,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 119,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSY)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

