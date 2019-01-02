InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

InterDigital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,677. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

