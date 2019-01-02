Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan in the third quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Internet Initiative Japan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIJI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

