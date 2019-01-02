Intersect Capital LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

DIS opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,867. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

