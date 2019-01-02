Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. 45,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,534. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

