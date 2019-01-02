Invesco DB Gold Fund (DGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,074,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,478% from the previous session’s volume of 41,667 shares.The stock last traded at $39.54 and had previously closed at $39.46.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 195,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Gold Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGL)

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

