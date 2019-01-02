Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $219.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pfizer had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Pfizer traded down ($0.40) for the day and closed at $43.25

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after buying an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,366,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,580,000 after buying an additional 6,205,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/investors-buy-pfizer-pfe-on-weakness.html.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.