Investors Buy Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $119.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.79 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Honeywell International had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $131.83

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

