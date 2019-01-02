Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $99.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.25 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Humana had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($4.89) for the day and closed at $281.59
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.
In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,097.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 21.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 41.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Humana by 46.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
