Investors Buy Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $27.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, National-Oilwell Varco had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. National-Oilwell Varco traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $25.70

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) on Weakness” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/investors-buy-shares-of-national-oilwell-varco-nov-on-weakness.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.