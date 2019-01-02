Investors Sell Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $2,462.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,886.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $424.19 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $37.16 for the day and closed at $1,539.13

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,110.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

