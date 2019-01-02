Investors Sell Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $128.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.56 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paypal had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $1.66 for the day and closed at $85.75Specifically, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $690,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,750 shares of company stock worth $35,635,027 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 18.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

