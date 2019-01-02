Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.72 Million

Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $437.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.59 million and the lowest is $428.31 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $329.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,911,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 136,986 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,190,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,894,000.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 1,711,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,235. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.