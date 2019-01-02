Iradimed (IRMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get Iradimed alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a PE ratio of 305.75 and a beta of 1.92. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 44.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Iradimed by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 250,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 69.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iradimed by 49.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iradimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.