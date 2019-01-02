iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Up 6.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.64. 41,722,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 26,418,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Brazil ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 88,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-shares-up-6-4.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.