istar (STAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

istar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

STAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of istar stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. istar has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $625.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that istar will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,967.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,140 shares in the company, valued at $131,004,379.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,353 shares of company stock worth $2,396,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $147,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 1,281.1% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth $181,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

