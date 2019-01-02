ITT Inc (ITT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on ITT in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/itt-inc-itt-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.