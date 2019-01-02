James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 632.16 ($8.26) on Wednesday. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 970 ($12.67).

James Latham (LON:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 36.90 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Latham in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,997.52 ($6,530.15). Also, Director G Peter Daloia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,106.76). The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,262 shares of company stock worth $1,366,752 over the last three months.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

