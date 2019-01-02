Jane Street Group LLC Invests $863,000 in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA during the second quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA during the second quarter worth $447,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 42.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,795 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:AIRR opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a 1 year low of $400.34 and a 1 year high of $543.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

