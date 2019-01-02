Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Short Euro ETF (EUFX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.94% of ProShares Short Euro ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

NYSEARCA EUFX opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Euro ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

