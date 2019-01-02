JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $576,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lee Iker sold 23,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $937,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,747. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

