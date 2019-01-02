Jerry Moyes Sells 1,173,680 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 66.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 376,613 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

