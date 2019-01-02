JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue has been benefiting from strong passenger revenues, highlighting the strong demand for air travel. The company's fourth-quarter projection with respect to operating revenue per available seat miles (RASM: a key measure of unit revenue) is also impressive. RASM is expected to increase between 1.5% and 3.5%. We are also impressed by the carrier's initiatives to reward shareholders through buybacks. The company's efforts to modernize its fleet are also encouraging. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 earnings being revised 15.1% upward in the last 60 days. However, shares of JetBlue have decreased more than 28% in 2018 mainly due to high operating expenses. Apart from high costs (fuel as well as labor), woes related to capacity overexpansion are hurting the carrier.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,657. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $44,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 93,646 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 78.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,288,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,949,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

