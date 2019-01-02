Jiyo [OLD] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (JIYO)

Jiyo [OLD] (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Jiyo [OLD] coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jiyo [OLD] has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jiyo [OLD] has a market cap of $4,933.00 and $0.00 worth of Jiyo [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jiyo [OLD] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.02383867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00155460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00205394 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Jiyo [OLD] Profile

Jiyo [OLD]’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo [OLD]’s official website is www.jiyo.io. Jiyo [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo.

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Trading

Jiyo [OLD] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo [OLD] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jiyo [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jiyo [OLD] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jiyo [OLD] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.