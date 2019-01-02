JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stag Industrial (STAG)

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 19,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.