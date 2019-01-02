Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011,723. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,881,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,975,000 after purchasing an additional 555,024 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

