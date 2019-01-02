Joincoin Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Joincoin has a total market cap of $79,086.00 and $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,227,730 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

