Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jones Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

JONE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Jones Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.09.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post -26.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Energy news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $51,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Jones Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

