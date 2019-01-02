Joseph A. Gottron II Buys 1,900 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares in the company, valued at $614,666.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOKF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. 241,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,446. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

