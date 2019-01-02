JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos stock traded down GBX 39.11 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,215. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 310.50 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Get JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (JPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/jp-morgan-fleming-japanese-smaller-cos-jps-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-3-90.html.

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.