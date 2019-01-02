JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 15,335 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 383.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $917.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGR. ValuEngine downgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to local customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

