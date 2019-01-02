JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

