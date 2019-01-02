JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.54.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.