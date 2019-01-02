Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Major Shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc Sells 25,418 Shares

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $508,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Svlsf Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 200 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 3,734 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,792.02.

Shares of KALV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 80,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,037. The company has a market cap of $340.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.73. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179,092 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,410,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,785,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

