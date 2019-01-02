KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $745,541. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 121.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 232,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 127,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,131.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 359,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,748,000 after buying an additional 329,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 184.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,564,000 after buying an additional 297,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 621,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,224,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

