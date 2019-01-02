KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KEYW by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,887,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KEYW by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 336,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,845. KEYW has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

