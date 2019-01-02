Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Allred sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $979,953 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kforce by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kforce by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kforce by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 7,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.51. Kforce has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

