Kimball International (KBAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.51

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.12 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 239,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,035,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,455,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

