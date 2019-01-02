Kirby Co. (KEX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kirby were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,962,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after buying an additional 128,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/kirby-co-kex-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.