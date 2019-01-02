Kohl’s (KSS) and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (FYRTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 4.94% 16.06% 6.55% FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.10 billion 0.57 $859.00 million $4.19 15.83 FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Dividends

Kohl’s pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FAMILYMART UNY/ADR does not pay a dividend. Kohl’s pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl’s has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kohl’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 2 10 9 0 2.33 FAMILYMART UNY/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kohl’s presently has a consensus price target of $76.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Kohl’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Summary

Kohl’s beats FAMILYMART UNY/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations. As of February 28, 2017, it operated 18,125 convenience stores and 210 general merchandise stores in Japan; and 6,375 convenience stores and 3 general merchandise stores internationally. FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of August 16, 2018, FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

