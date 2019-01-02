Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.34 ($45.75).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

