Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after buying an additional 565,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after buying an additional 4,277,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,952,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

