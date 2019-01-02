Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 329,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

