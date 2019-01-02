L Brands (LB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $31.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

