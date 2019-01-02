Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce $895.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $890.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $824.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

LW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 2,200,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,048. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.03. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,940,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,584,000 after purchasing an additional 328,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 210,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

