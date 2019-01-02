Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 4th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

