Legal & General Group Plc Has $33.30 Million Position in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Flex worth $33,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flex by 47.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Flex by 22.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 154,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other Flex news, Director Marc A. Onetto purchased 11,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer purchased 27,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

