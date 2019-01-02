Legal & General Group Plc Sells 107,711 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,711 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.98% of iRobot worth $29,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 74.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $39,923.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,384.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $5,682,607.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,616 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

