Legal & General Group Plc Sells 34,999 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.13% of Cyberark Software worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,529,000 after buying an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after buying an additional 858,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,481,000 after buying an additional 135,332 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,220,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cyberark Software to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cyberark Software to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of CYBR opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur.

